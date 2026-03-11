New Chinese EV brands attract UK buyers — not BYD or MG

Interest in Chinese electric vehicles is growing in the UK as new manufacturers enter the market with competitively priced models.

According to data from the UK car marketplace Carwow, several lesser-known brands drew the most attention from buyers researching Chinese EVs in February, rather than established names such as BYD or MG.

The findings reflect a broader shift in the European car market as Chinese manufacturers expand their presence with electric SUVs and compact cars aimed at cost-conscious drivers.

Emerging brands draw interest

Among the models attracting the most attention was the Jaecoo E5, an electric SUV positioned as an affordable entry point into the EV market.

The model is advertised with a driving range of roughly 250 miles and a cabin focused on digital features and storage space.

However, its charging performance is slower than that of some rival electric SUVs, which may limit its appeal for drivers who frequently travel longer distances.

Another model generating interest was the Geely EX5. The vehicle offers a quoted range of around 267 miles and emphasizes passenger comfort, particularly for rear-seat occupants.

Reviews suggest the EX5 prioritizes interior space for passengers, though cargo capacity is more limited compared with some competing electric SUVs, and the ride can feel firm on uneven roads.

Expanding EV competition

Carwow’s data highlights how a wider range of Chinese manufacturers are beginning to attract attention from European buyers.

While companies such as BYD and MG have already established strong sales in Europe, newer brands are attempting to gain market share with technology-heavy interiors and aggressive pricing strategies.

Industry analysts say Chinese automakers have accelerated their expansion across the UK and EU in recent years as demand for electric vehicles grows and governments push for reduced emissions from new cars.

As more models arrive in Europe, competition in the electric SUV segment is expected to intensify.

Sources: Carwow