Mechanics warn drivers about the hidden cost of running on empty

Many drivers wait until the fuel warning light appears before stopping at a gas station. But mechanics say repeatedly pushing a car close to empty could lead to expensive mechanical problems over time.

According to reporting from Upworthy, mechanics at Aeschbach Automotive in Wisconsin say frequently driving with very little fuel can damage a vehicle’s fuel pump, a key component responsible for delivering gasoline to the engine.

Why low fuel can cause problems

In most vehicles, the fuel pump sits inside the gas tank and relies on surrounding fuel to stay cool while it operates.

When the tank runs low, less gasoline surrounds the pump, which can allow it to heat up more quickly. Over time, that added strain may shorten the lifespan of the part.

One of the mechanics explained that repeatedly driving with very low fuel levels can cause the pump to overheat and fail earlier than expected.

Advice from mechanics

Several technicians from the Wisconsin repair shop shared similar advice: try not to let the tank drop too low on a regular basis.

Mechanic Justin put it simply: “I wouldn’t go lower than a quarter of a tank, unless you have to.”

Other mechanics at the shop echoed that recommendation, explaining that maintaining more fuel in the tank helps keep the pump submerged and properly cooled during operation.

Repair costs can add up

A failed fuel pump can become an expensive repair.

The component is responsible for sending pressurized gasoline from the tank to the engine’s fuel rail. Because it is located inside the tank, replacing it often requires additional labor.

According to AutoZone, the part itself typically costs between $75 and $250, while the total repair cost including labor can reach roughly $400 to $600.

Fuel light doesn’t mean empty

Most modern vehicles still have some fuel remaining when the warning light turns on, often enough to drive another 30 to 50 miles depending on the model.

However, mechanics say regularly pushing that reserve can increase wear on parts of the fuel system.

Keeping at least a quarter tank of fuel is often recommended as a simple way to reduce strain on the fuel pump and avoid potential repairs.

Source: Upworthy