Several electric cars surpass Tesla Model S in power

Tesla Model S has for years been regarded as one of the most powerful electric vehicles on the market. The Plaid version in particular gained attention for its high output and rapid acceleration compared with other EVs.

According to BGR, several electric cars now deliver even greater performance than the Model S when measured by horsepower and acceleration.

Model S as a benchmark

When Tesla introduced more powerful variants of the Model S, it set a new benchmark for electric vehicle performance.

The car helped shift perceptions of EVs from efficiency-focused alternatives to vehicles capable of delivering sports-car-level power.

New competitors with higher output

Since then, multiple automakers have launched electric models with higher stated power figures than the Tesla Model S.

BGR reports that these include both established luxury brands and newer companies focused on building high-performance electric supercars.

Technology enabling higher performance

Advances in battery systems and electric motor engineering have made it possible to significantly increase power levels.

Manufacturers are competing not only on driving range but also on 0–60 mph acceleration times and overall horsepower.

A more competitive segment

The development highlights increased competition within the high-performance EV segment.

Tesla Model S remains a prominent model, but according to BGR, there are now alternatives that exceed it in raw power and acceleration.

Source: BGR