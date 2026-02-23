Notorious drug lord ‘El Mencho’ Dead after shootout

Mexican federal forces have killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” the alleged leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, government sources confirmed to EFE on Sunday.

The death of one of the country’s most powerful drug traffickers triggered violent unrest across several states.

Operation in Tapalpa

According to EFE, the operation took place in Tapalpa, about 130 kilometers south of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state. Armed clashes were reported during the security raid, and a heavy federal presence remained in the area afterward.

Authorities have not yet specified whether additional suspects were arrested or killed in the confrontation.

Oseguera Cervantes, 56, had long been a top target for both Mexican and US authorities. The United States had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his capture.

Cartel chief

Washington accused him of overseeing a “reign of terror” in Mexico and fueling fentanyl trafficking that destroyed “countless innocent lives.” In 2025, the US added the CJNG to its list of terrorist organizations.

Under his leadership, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel expanded rapidly, becoming one of Mexico’s most powerful and violent criminal groups.

Violent aftermath

Following news of the operation, road blockades and arson attacks were reported in Jalisco and several other states.

EFE reported images circulating on media and social platforms showing burning vehicles and smoke rising in Jalisco, Michoacán, Colima, Nayarit, Aguascalientes and Tamaulipas. Businesses were also set on fire in Guanajuato.

Security forces continued patrols as authorities worked to contain the unrest.

Sources: EFE



