Tesla robotaxis crash more often than drivers in Austin

Tesla is receiving renewed attention regarding safety in its robotaxi program in Austin, Texas.

Others are reading now

Tesla is receiving renewed attention regarding safety in its robotaxi program in Austin, Texas. New figures show the vehicles have been involved in more crashes than typically recorded for human drivers.

The autonomous taxi initiative is a central part of Elon Musk’s long-term strategy for the company.

Crash figures since launch

According to Fortune, Tesla’s robotaxi service has recorded 14 crashes since launching in summer 2025. Several of the incidents occurred in December and January.

The figures are measured against the total number of paid miles the fleet has driven during the period.

Collisions relative to distance driven

Based on around 800,000 cumulative paid miles, Electrek estimates, according to Fortune, that the vehicles crash roughly once every 57,000 miles.

Also read

That represents a crash rate close to four times higher than the level Tesla itself reports for human drivers.

What the latest incidents involved

Among the recorded crashes was a collision with a fixed object at 17 mph while the vehicle was driving straight. Another incident involved a bus while the Tesla was stationary.

There was also a crash involving a truck at low speed and two separate instances where the vehicle reversed into fixed objects.

Ongoing plans and increased scrutiny

Fortune notes that larger rollouts of autonomous services often lead to increased scrutiny of safety figures.

Tesla executives have stated that the company plans to expand the robotaxi program to seven additional areas in 2026.

Also read

Source: Fortune