Most EV batteries last longer than the car, new data shows

A new analysis of battery tests from used electric vehicles shows that in most cases the batteries retain high capacity over many years of use.

According to Electrek, the review includes more than 8,000 individual battery tests from 36 different automakers, covering both passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Average battery capacity

Across all tests, the average State of Health stands at 95.15 percent. State of Health measures how much of the battery’s original capacity remains available.

The figure indicates that average capacity loss is limited, even after several years of regular driving conditions.

Batteries after several years of use

For electric vehicles that are four to five years old, the analysis shows a median State of Health of 93.53 percent. This means batteries in this age group typically retain most of their original capacity.

The data covers a wide range of models and manufacturers and is based on actual measurements from used vehicles on the market.

Older vehicles and high mileage

For vehicles that are eight to nine years old, the median State of Health stands at 85 percent. Even in this age range, batteries retain a significant share of capacity.

In some cases, including vehicles with more than 160,000 miles on the odometer, recorded values ranged between 88 and 95 percent.

The role of mileage

According to the review, the data shows that mileage alone does not necessarily determine battery condition. Some newer vehicles with high mileage had better battery capacity than older vehicles with lower mileage.

Many manufacturers offer battery warranties down to 70 percent capacity after eight years or 100,000 miles. The recorded test results generally remain above that threshold during the analyzed period.

Source: Electrek