GTA 6 Price Listing Sparks Debate Ahead of November Launch

A new GTA 6 price listing has set the internet on fire just months before launch.

Anticipation is building for what many expect to be the largest video game launch ever.

With Grand Theft Auto 6 due in November, fans are watching closely for any new details.

So far, Rockstar Games has shared little, leaving players to scrutinize every rumor and listing that appears online.

Unexpected price tag

Rockstar has revealed only limited information about the game, mainly small details about its lead characters.

Key aspects, including gameplay features and pricing, remain under wraps.

That uncertainty deepened after a Reddit user posted a screenshot from the online storefront Loaded, formerly known as CDKeys.

The listing showed the standard digital edition priced at £89.99.

On the U.S. version of the site, the same edition appeared at $124.19. In both regions, however, the game was unavailable for purchase, suggesting pre-release positioning rather than an active sale.

Fans voice concerns

The figures prompted concern among players, many of whom fear a broader impact on industry pricing.

One commenter wrote, “I know most of us will pay for it but you guys know how much damage the gaming industry will have if we normalized this?”

Another added, “I mean if this happens people need to not defend that and do what they did when Outer Worlds 2 was priced at $80,” reflecting worries that higher prices could become standard.

Loaded typically operates as a digital key reseller, offering activation codes for various gaming platforms rather than physical copies.

Likely placeholder

Despite the reaction, there is little indication that the figures represent Rockstar’s final pricing.

Pre-release listings on third-party platforms often use provisional amounts until official details are confirmed.

Industry observers note that major retailers such as the PlayStation Store, Xbox’s digital marketplace, or Amazon are more likely to reveal accurate pricing closer to launch.

With the release date having already been delayed twice but still scheduled for November, further announcements from Rockstar are expected in the coming months, including confirmation of editions and official prices.

Sources: ScreenRant