Trump administration seeks tighter rules on federal EV charger funding

The Trump administration is taking new steps that could reshape how electric vehicle infrastructure is funded across the United States.

Others are reading now

The Trump administration is taking new steps that could reshape how electric vehicle infrastructure is funded across the United States.

A proposal unveiled this week would significantly narrow which charging stations qualify for federal support, potentially affecting billions of dollars allocated in recent years.

According to The Hill, the Transportation Department on Tuesday proposed requiring that electric vehicle chargers receiving federal funds be made entirely with U.S.-produced components.

Currently, chargers can qualify for funding if at least 55 percent of their component costs are sourced domestically.

Funding fight

The electric vehicle charging buildout was backed by billions of dollars under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed during the Biden administration. The funding was intended to accelerate EV adoption nationwide.

Also read

The Hill reported that a federal judge last month blocked the Trump administration from withholding money from a separate $5 billion charging program created under that law.

In its latest proposal, the administration argues that stricter sourcing rules would encourage companies to expand manufacturing within the United States.

Political backlash

In a written statement cited by The Hill, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said former President Biden and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “talked a big game, but their miserably designed program failed to deliver EV chargers and promote domestic manufacturing.”

“Now we’re ensuring that if Congress wants to see these chargers built, we put America First. Doing so will unleash American manufacturing, protect our national security, and prevent taxpayer dollars from subsidizing our foreign adversaries,” he said.

Environmental advocates criticized the move. Katherine García, director of the Sierra Club’s Clean Transportation for All program, said, “This is yet another bad-faith attempt to kill NEVI and block the buildout of essential infrastructure Congress funded for all Americans.”

Also read

“It would stall EV charging deployment, push the United States further behind, and deny communities access to clean, affordable transportation options,” she added.

The proposal marks the latest flashpoint in an ongoing debate over how the federal government should support the transition to electric vehicles.

Sources: The Hill