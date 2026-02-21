UK Tesla owner reveals six-year cost of running Model 3

Owning an electric vehicle is often seen as a money-saving move. But how much does it really cost over several years?

A UK-based Tesla driver has shared detailed figures from six years behind the wheel of his Model 3, offering a rare long-term look at real-world expenses.

According to Supercar Blondie, the owner, known on YouTube as Electric Vehicle Man, recently sold the car and decided to break down the total cost of ownership during his time with it.

Running costs detailed

The YouTuber calculated that servicing over six years cost just £56. In contrast, tyres proved significantly more expensive, totaling £1,980, as he opted for premium replacements rather than budget options.

Charging costs were another major focus. Combining home charging and Tesla Supercharger use, he spent £2,330 to power the vehicle during the six-year period.

For comparison, he estimated that a petrol-powered car averaging 50 miles per gallon would have cost around £10,000 in fuel over the same distance, suggesting a substantial saving.

Depreciation impact

Depreciation represented the single largest expense. The Model 3, purchased new, lost £27,800 in value over six years, according to his calculations.

When all factors were combined, including servicing, charging and depreciation, the total ownership cost reached £32,671.

Spread across the miles driven, the owner said the car worked out at less than $1 per mile over the full period. The breakdown offers insight into how electric vehicles compare with traditional combustion-engine cars when long-term ownership costs are taken into account.

Sources: Supercar Blondie