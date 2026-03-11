Updated Ford Explorer EV Brings More Range and New Technology

Ford has unveiled an updated version of its electric Explorer SUV for Europe, introducing new battery technology

The changes are aimed at improving everyday usability while expanding the vehicle’s technology and travel capabilities.

According to Electric Cars Report, the refresh brings both design updates and mechanical improvements to Ford’s electric SUV lineup.

Adventure themed edition

A new limited-series model called the Explorer Collection is among the most visible additions.

Electric Cars Report noted that the version introduces distinctive styling elements inspired by outdoor sports equipment and active lifestyles.

The exterior features Cactus Grey paint, a contrasting black roof, skid plates and 20-inch Satin Black alloy wheels. Unique graphics on the doors and rear pillars further set the model apart.

Inside, the cabin adopts a sporty Black Onyx theme with orange highlights, including orange seatbelts and trim pieces.

The dashboard receives a black-and-orange speckled finish, while the seats use a 2D knit insert influenced by performance sportswear.

Smarter driver systems

The Explorer also receives several new driver-assistance technologies.

Electric Cars Report said Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control now works with Traffic Light Recognition, enabling the SUV to slow down or stop automatically when approaching red or amber lights.

Reversing Assist is another addition. The system can remember up to 50 meters of driving path and steer the vehicle when backing up.

Ford has also added Trained Park Assist, allowing drivers to store and automatically repeat several parking maneuvers.

A Driver State Assist feature monitors driver attention through a cabin camera and can intervene if the driver becomes unresponsive.

Battery upgrade

Ford is also adopting Lithium Iron Phosphate battery chemistry for the Explorer Standard Range version.

The change increases the SUV’s estimated driving distance to about 444 kilometers (276 miles), more than 17 percent higher than before, according to Electric Cars Report.

Power also rises with an updated electric motor producing around 140 kW and 350 Nm of torque. The SUV can reach 100 km/h in roughly eight seconds.

Automakers are increasingly turning to LFP batteries because they offer durability and require fewer high-demand raw materials.

Mobile power feature

Another new capability is Ford’s Pro Power Onboard system, which allows the vehicle to supply electricity to external devices.

The system can provide up to 2.3 kW through a power outlet in the boot or via an adapter connected to the charging port. This makes it possible to run items such as camping equipment, laptops or e-bikes during trips.

Orders for the updated Explorer lineup, including the Explorer Collection model, are now open across Europe as Ford expands its electric vehicle range in the region.

Sources: Electric Cars Report