ChatGPT Just Made Learning Math and Science Much Easier

OpenAI has introduced a new feature in ChatGPT designed to help users better understand math and science concepts.

Others are reading now

OpenAI has introduced a new feature in ChatGPT designed to help users better understand math and science concepts.

The update allows learners to explore formulas and relationships through interactive visuals that respond in real time.

According to OpenAI, the feature is rolling out globally to all logged-in ChatGPT users.

AI and learning

Artificial intelligence tools are increasingly being used in education, with many students relying on them alongside traditional classroom learning.

OpenAI said around 140 million people each week use ChatGPT to explore math and science topics, often seeking help with homework, exam preparation or unfamiliar concepts.

Also read

The company said the new feature aims to help users understand how formulas and variables interact instead of simply memorizing equations.

Interactive visuals

When users ask about certain topics, ChatGPT can now display an interactive visual module alongside its explanation.

Learners can adjust variables, manipulate formulas and immediately see how graphs and outcomes change.

This approach allows users to experiment directly with mathematical and scientific relationships.

The system currently covers more than 70 core topics, including the Pythagorean theorem, Coulomb’s law and exponential decay.

Also read

Expanding education tools

The interactive modules build on other learning features already available in ChatGPT.

Tools such as Study Mode guide students through problems step by step, while quizzes help users strengthen recall and prepare for exams.

OpenAI said it plans to expand interactive learning to additional subjects as research continues into how artificial intelligence tools influence education.

Sources: OpenAI