One WhatsApp setting could expose your phone to malware — here’s how to disable it

WhatsApp automatically downloads files sent in chats by default, but security experts warn this convenience feature can expose users to malicious files. Turning off automatic downloads gives users control over what is saved to their device.

Others are reading now

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world, but its massive popularity also makes it a major target for cybercriminals. Security experts warn that one simple feature — enabled by default — could make it easier for malicious files to reach your phone.

The feature is automatic file downloads, which allows WhatsApp to download photos, videos, audio, and documents sent in chats or group messages without asking first. While the setting is designed for convenience, it can also expose users to malware or other harmful files if attackers manage to distribute them through the platform.

Why automatic downloads can be risky

With automatic downloads enabled, files sent in chats are saved directly to your device as soon as they arrive. In most cases this is harmless — for example when receiving photos from friends or family.

However, cybercriminals increasingly use messaging apps to spread infected files or links disguised as ordinary media. If a file containing malicious software is automatically downloaded, it may increase the risk of compromising the device or exposing personal information.

The danger is particularly significant in large group chats, where files can be shared quickly among many users.

Also read

How to turn the feature off

Disabling automatic downloads gives users control over which files are saved to their device. Instead of downloading everything automatically, WhatsApp will only download files when the user chooses to open them.

On Android

Open WhatsApp. Tap the three dots in the top-right corner. Select Settings. Go to Chats. Turn off Media Visibility to stop automatic downloads.

On iPhone (iOS)

Open WhatsApp. Tap Settings. Select Storage and Data. Adjust Media Auto-Download settings. Choose whether photos, videos, and audio download never, only on Wi-Fi, or always.

More control over what reaches your phone

Once automatic downloads are disabled, files will only be saved when you tap them manually. This means users can avoid downloading unknown or suspicious attachments.

The change may add an extra step when saving photos or videos from trusted contacts, but it also provides greater protection against malware and scams that spread through messaging apps.

With billions of users worldwide, messaging platforms like WhatsApp remain attractive targets for cybercriminals. Simple settings changes — such as disabling automatic downloads — can help reduce the risk.

Sources: elEconomista