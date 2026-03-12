World’s largest EV maker considering Formula 1 entry

One of the world’s biggest electric vehicle manufacturers is reportedly evaluating a possible move into Formula 1

Others are reading now

One of the world’s biggest electric vehicle manufacturers BYD is reportedly evaluating a possible move into Formula 1 as it explores its first major step into international motorsport.

The company is assessing several potential options, including building its own Formula 1 team or purchasing an existing operation already competing on the grid.

According to Speedcafe, endurance racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship is also being considered as part of the company’s motorsport ambitions.

Motorsport ambitions

The potential entry comes as the electric vehicle manufacturer continues expanding rapidly outside China and into global markets.

Motorsport could provide a platform to promote technology and strengthen the brand’s international presence.

Also read

Formula 1 has also moved closer to electrification in recent years, introducing new power unit regulations that increase the electrical component of hybrid engines and expand battery capacity.

High cost of entry

Joining Formula 1 remains one of the most expensive undertakings in global motorsport.

According to Speedcafe, building and running a new team can cost more than $500 million per season once expenses outside the sport’s official cost cap are included.

Because of these financial barriers, buying an existing team is often seen as the most realistic pathway for new manufacturers.

Possible team purchase

Several recent entrants have followed that approach.

Also read

Audi joined the grid for the 2026 season after acquiring Sauber, while Cadillac also secured entry following a lengthy approval process.

Speedcafe reported that Alpine could become a potential target if investment firm Otro Capital decides to sell its stake in Renault’s Formula 1 operation.

China’s growing F1 interest

Formula 1’s popularity has also been rising in China.

The Chinese Grand Prix returned to Shanghai in 2024 after a five-year absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

China also saw its first Formula 1 driver when Zhou Guanyu joined the grid in 2022.

Also read

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem previously told Le Figaro that “a Chinese manufacturer would be the next logical step for the sport, following the arrival of Cadillac.”

Sources: Speedcafe