Pentagon spent $9M on lobster and crab in a single month

A new watchdog analysis has raised questions about how the US Department of Defense spends portions of its budget. The report highlights millions of dollars spent on food and luxury items in a short period, sparking criticism from lawmakers.

Others are reading now

The findings were published by government watchdog group Open the Books and cited by UNILAD. According to the report, the Pentagon spent about $9 million on lobster and crab legs in September alone, as the 2025 fiscal year was ending.

The analysis also found that more than $7.4 million had been spent on lobster tail purchases during several other months of the year, including March, May, June and October.

Spending scrutiny

Beyond seafood purchases, the report identified several other high-value expenditures during the same period.

These included around $15.1 million spent on ribeye steaks in September, as well as $124,000 for ice cream machines and more than $139,000 for doughnut orders.

Open the Books also noted that $5.3 million was used to buy Apple devices such as iPads, while furniture purchases for Pentagon facilities totaled $225.6 million.

Also read

Among the smaller but notable items listed in the report were $12,540 for fruit basket stands and over $60,000 for recliners made by furniture company Herman Miller.

Budget system impact

Analysts say part of the spending pattern may be linked to how federal budgets are structured.

Government departments receive annual allocations, and unspent funds at the end of a fiscal year can raise questions about whether the full budget is necessary. As a result, agencies sometimes increase spending before the fiscal deadline to avoid future cuts.

The report also highlighted other high-cost purchases, including a $100,000 Steinway & Sons grand piano reportedly intended for the residence of the Air Force chief of staff.

According to Open the Books, large furniture spending by the Pentagon is not unusual. Since 2008, the department has averaged about $257.6 million in furniture spending each September.

Also read

Political backlash

The report has drawn criticism from several Democratic lawmakers who say the spending requires closer examination.

Open the Books CEO John Hart said the issue reflects long-standing concerns about “use-it-or-lose-it” spending at the end of the fiscal year.

“Under Secretary Hegseth, the Pentagon has consistently said its mission is to refocus on warfighting and lethality,” Hart said in the analysis.

“Last year, we highlighted the problem of wasteful use-it-or-lose-it year-end spending. We noted that this reform is fully within the secretary’s control and is a historic opportunity to make good on that promise.”

According to UNILAD, the Department of Defense has been contacted for comment on the report.

Also read

Sources: UNILAD, Open the Books