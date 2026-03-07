Germany’s new fuel plan may leave many drivers with a problem

Germany is preparing to introduce a new gasoline blend that could affect millions of vehicles across Europe.

German stations are expected to begin offering E20 fuel — gasoline mixed with 20 percent ethanol — around 2027 or 2028, according to reports cited by T-Online.

Push to cut emissions

The new blend doubles the ethanol content currently used in the E10 fuel standard.

European policymakers are considering expanding the standard as part of efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from petrol vehicles and meet climate targets.

Preliminary assessments suggest that increasing the ethanol blend could reduce CO2 emissions from gasoline cars by as much as 40 percent.

Automakers respond

Some manufacturers say many modern cars could run on the higher ethanol blend.

Volkswagen Group stated that “almost all” vehicles produced from the 2016 model year onward, including models from Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat and Cupra, should be compatible.

Audi has also reported successful testing with vehicles such as the A8 and RS 6.

However, certain engines remain incompatible.

Volkswagen has warned that its 2-liter turbo EA888 Evo engine, used in models like the Golf GTI and Golf 8 R, should not run on E20.

The company says higher ethanol levels may accelerate wear on components such as hoses, pumps and other fuel system parts.

Older cars at risk

The shift could be especially challenging for older petrol vehicles, including classic and vintage cars that were not designed for higher ethanol content.

German media report that BMW and Mercedes have already prepared several newer models to operate with stronger ethanol blends.

Drivers uncertain whether their car can run on E20 are advised to check the label inside the fuel filler cap or consult the vehicle’s owner’s manual.

Dealers or importers can also confirm whether a specific model is compatible with the new fuel type.

Sources: T-Online, Boosted.