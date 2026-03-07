Doctor warns frontline injuries growing more severe

The nature of battlefield injuries is changing as the war continues, with medical professionals warning that survival rates are becoming increasingly fragile.

According to one doctor, many soldiers now suffer multiple severe injuries at once, making treatment far more difficult.

Pēteris Apinis, a doctor and host of the TV24 programme “Dr. Apinis,” discussed the issue during an appearance on the TV24 show “Uz līnijas” (“On the Line”), as reported by Latvian outlet LA.LV.

During the programme, Apinis explained that combined injuries are now among the most common wounds seen on the battlefield.

These include contusions, deep lacerations and burns, which frequently occur together and often cover large areas of the body.

Complex battlefield injuries

According to him, the severity and scale of these wounds make treatment significantly more complicated for frontline medical teams.

He also warned that the number of wounded soldiers who survive their injuries may be declining.

“There are fewer and fewer survivors,” Apinis said during the programme.

Critical first aid

The doctor stressed that survival often depends on how quickly wounded soldiers receive initial medical help.

Immediate first aid near the battlefield can be decisive, he said, especially when injuries are severe.

Another key factor is how rapidly injured troops can be evacuated from dangerous areas to receive further treatment.

According to Apinis, delays in either step can significantly reduce the chances of survival for those wounded at the front.

Sources: LA.LV, TV24