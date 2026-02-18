Grok is moving into Tesla vehicles in Europe

Tesla is expanding the integration of Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok beyond the United States. The feature is rolling out in the United Kingdom and select European markets through software updates.

The move reflects Tesla’s broader push to embed advanced artificial intelligence directly into its vehicles.

AI inside the dashboard

Developed by Musk’s company xAI, Grok is already known from the X platform. Now it is being integrated into Tesla’s infotainment system.

Drivers will be able to interact with the AI assistant directly through the vehicle’s touchscreen.

Expanding beyond the U.S.

Tesla has historically launched new features domestically before expanding overseas. Bringing Grok to Europe signals the company’s intent to make AI a core part of its global user experience.

Availability may depend on vehicle model and regional regulations.

Part of Musk’s broader AI strategy

The integration highlights the growing technological alignment between Tesla and xAI.

As competition intensifies, software and AI capabilities are becoming key differentiators in the automotive industry.

Software-driven evolution

Tesla’s over-the-air update model allows new features to be added without physical modifications.

The rollout of Grok underscores Tesla’s emphasis on building a connected digital ecosystem around its vehicles.

Source: CNBC