VIDEO: China unleashes kung fu robot army in jaw-dropping state TV spectacle

Two dozen humanoid robots performed kung fu, parkour and breakdancing during China’s Spring Festival Gala, showcasing rapid advances in robotics as security experts warn about the growing strategic implications of AI-powered machines.

Others are reading now

A line of humanoid robots somersault across a brightly lit stage.

Moments later, they are spinning nunchucks and kicking in perfect unison — as millions watch across China.

Two dozen agile robots stunned viewers during this year’s Lunar New Year gala, performing martial arts, parkour and breakdancing in a tightly choreographed routine broadcast on state television.

The display, aired during China’s annual Spring Festival Gala, blended traditional kung fu with cutting-edge robotics in what appeared to be a carefully staged showcase of technological power.

Precision and power

The humanoids kicked, flipped and vaulted with striking coordination, at one point leaping off platforms like trained gymnasts. Some wielded swords and nunchucks, fusing centuries-old combat forms with modern engineering.

Also read

Children joined the performance, underscoring the theatrical nature of the event. Compared with last year’s more limited robotic appearance, the upgrade in mobility and balance was evident.

“You can’t imagine how fast Chinese humanoid robots are evolving,” the Chinese embassy in the US posted on Facebook.

The annual gala is watched by hundreds of millions and is considered one of the country’s most prominent cultural broadcasts.

Industrial ambitions

Wang Xingxing, chief executive of robotics firm Unitree, said the company aims to build up to 20,000 humanoid robots this year, according to The Telegraph. Unitree has previously supplied machines to automotive manufacturers and is reportedly seeking a listing on the Shanghai stock exchange at a valuation of around $7 billion.

Other robotics companies, including Galbot, Noetix and MagicLab, also featured in the showcase.

Also read

China has been investing heavily in robotics and automation as part of its broader push to dominate advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

Security concerns

The spectacle comes as European law enforcement agencies warn of rapid advances in robotics and AI. A recent Europol report outlined scenarios in which autonomous machines could be exploited for criminal or terrorist purposes, including attacks on infrastructure.

Researchers have also highlighted potential vulnerabilities in consumer-grade robots, warning that compromised systems could be manipulated or used to access sensitive data.

Chinese state media has previously shown footage of robotic systems designed for military applications, including quadruped machines deployed in battlefield simulations.

While critics argue that some projections veer into science fiction, officials say the pace of development makes such risks plausible.

Also read

For now, the kung fu performance remains a symbol of Beijing’s technological ambitions — blending culture, spectacle and strategic messaging into one high-profile display.

Display content from www.youtube.com Click to display external content from youtube,

– You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Sources: Chinese state television broadcast; The Telegraph; Europol report