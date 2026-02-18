Russia lost 740 troops in past 24 hours

Russian forces lost an estimated 740 troops and three tanks over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine’s military reported fresh Russian losses on February 18, saying hundreds of troops and dozens of pieces of equipment were destroyed over the previous day.

The figures were released by Ukraine’s General Staff as the war entered its 1,456th day.

Latest daily losses

According to the General Staff, Russian forces lost an estimated 740 personnel and three tanks in the past 24 hours.

Additional reported losses included 40 artillery systems and six armored combat vehicles.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, Russia’s total estimated troop losses have reached approximately 1,256,080, the statement said.

Equipment totals

The updated battlefield figures provided by Kyiv list cumulative Russian losses as follows:

Tanks: 11,681 (+3)

Armored combat vehicles: 24,051 (+6)

Artillery systems: 37,363 (+40)

Multiple launch rocket systems: 1,648 (no change)

Air defense systems: 1,302 (no change)

Aircraft: 435 (no change)

Helicopters: 347 (no change)

Operational-tactical UAVs: 137,924 (+1,851)

Cruise missiles: 4,314 (+26)

Warships and boats: 29 (no change)

Submarines: 2 (no change)

Vehicles and fuel tankers: 78,919 (+194)

Special equipment: 4,072 (+1)

The figures could not be independently verified.

Ongoing fighting

The General Staff said 160 combat engagements took place along the front line over the same period.

It also reported that Russian forces carried out two missile strikes involving 30 missiles, 76 airstrikes dropping 168 guided aerial bombs, and deployed 8,470 loitering munitions. In addition, 3,323 shelling attacks were recorded, including 67 strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials said their forces struck a Russian Ka-27 naval helicopter near the village of Kamyshly in occupied Crimea.

Sources: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, United24 Media