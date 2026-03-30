Lada chief praises Russian cars — then leaves in imported Mercedes

AvtoVAZ chief Maksim Sokolov praised domestic car production at a public event — but was later seen leaving in an imported Mercedes, highlighting the gap between policy and practice in Russia’s sanctioned auto market.

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A senior Russian auto executive has drawn attention after promoting domestic industry while using a foreign luxury vehicle.

AvtoVAZ chief Maksim Sokolov publicly praised Lada’s position in Russia’s car market during an industry event, but was later seen leaving in a German-made Mercedes-Benz minivan. The incident was first reported by Verstka.

The contrast highlights ongoing gaps between official rhetoric and consumer reality.

A message of self-reliance

Speaking at a congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Sokolov argued for stricter localization policies.

He said such measures would reduce dependence on imports and push domestic manufacturers toward technological leadership. In comments to journalist Aleksandr Yunashev, he also described Lada as the clear leader in Russia’s car market.

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The message aligned with broader government efforts to promote domestic production following Western sanctions.

A different choice in practice

Shortly after the event, video footage showed Sokolov leaving in a Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

According to Verstka, the vehicle was manufactured in Germany and entered Russia via Belarus in 2022. The outlet said it verified the car’s origin using its license plate and VIN data.

The use of an imported vehicle stands in contrast to the official push for locally produced alternatives.

Sanctions and parallel imports

Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine restricted exports of luxury cars to Russia, and major automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, withdrew from the market.

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Despite this, foreign vehicles continue to enter the country through so-called parallel imports — indirect routes that bypass official restrictions.

Investigations have shown that hundreds of luxury cars have reached Russia since 2022 through networks spanning multiple countries.

Demand remains unchanged

The continued flow of high-end vehicles suggests that demand among wealthier consumers has not declined.

Data cited in earlier investigations indicates that at least 214 luxury cars worth around $75 million entered Russia after sanctions were introduced. These included brands such as Ferrari, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce.

Many transactions were reportedly conducted in euros or US dollars, pointing to ongoing links with international financial systems.

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Sources: Verstka, industry investigations on parallel imports

