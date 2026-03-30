US Allows Russian Oil Shipment to Reach Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis

The United States has allowed a Russian oil tanker to proceed to Cuba, easing pressure on the island’s fuel crisis in a move that may signal limited flexibility in sanctions enforcement.

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A Russian oil tanker is nearing Cuba after receiving clearance from US authorities, in a move that could ease the island’s severe energy shortages.

The decision comes after months of pressure on fuel supplies and signals a possible shift, or exception, in Washington’s approach.

According to The New York Times, the US Coast Guard allowed the vessel to continue despite earlier efforts to restrict deliveries to Cuba. The tanker, carrying roughly 730,000 barrels of crude, was expected to dock in Matanzas by March 30.

Ship-tracking data cited by the outlet showed the vessel close to Cuban waters on March 29. Analysts say the shipment could temporarily extend Cuba’s fuel reserves and reduce economic strain.

Since January, The New York Times reported, the Trump administration had effectively discouraged oil shipments to Cuba, even diverting at least one tanker. This time, however, US forces in the region did not intervene.

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A Shift Emerging

It remains uncertain whether the move reflects a broader policy change or a one-off decision. The New York Times noted it may also help avoid tensions with Russia near US waters.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump addressed the situation directly.

“We don’t mind having somebody get a boatload, because they need—they have to survive,” he said. “I told them, if a country wants to send some oil into Cuba right now, I have no problem with that. Whether it’s Russia or not.”

The decision coincides with a temporary adjustment in US sanctions tied to Russian energy exports.

Temporary Measures

Earlier, the US Treasury approved a 30-day license allowing the sale of Russian oil already in transit. The authorization applies to shipments loaded before March 12 and runs through April 11.

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the step aims to stabilize global supply disruptions linked to wider geopolitical tensions.

“To increase the global reach of existing supply, the US Department of the Treasury is providing a temporary authorization to permit countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea,” he said.

He added the measure is limited and unlikely to significantly boost Russian revenues.

Concerns Raised

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that easing restrictions could strengthen Russia’s war effort.

In an interview with Le Monde, cited in a post on X, he stressed the financial implications of sanctions relief.

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“Why do we react so sensitively to sanctions being lifted? Because it’s about money. And money isn’t just tanks. Nobody fights with tanks anymore. Money means drones. Money means people. People mean contracts. And if they don’t have the money for contracts, their strength is declining,” Zelenskyy stated.

Sources: The New York Times, Le Monde