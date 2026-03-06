Long queues hits UK petrol stations as drivers fear fuel price spike

Drivers across parts of the UK have been queueing at petrol stations amid fears that escalating conflict in the Middle East could push fuel prices higher.

Long queues have been reported at petrol stations across parts of the UK as drivers rush to fill their tanks amid fears that fuel prices could surge.

Motorists were seen lining up at multiple forecourts on Tuesday, with some stations already running out of fuel at certain pumps.

Queues reported across several cities

Large queues were spotted at Costco petrol stations in Liverpool and Manchester, where drivers were seen waiting bumper to bumper to fill up.

Elsewhere, a Tesco petrol station in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, displayed a sign warning drivers that it had run out of diesel. Reports of empty pumps also emerged from Croydon and Cricklewood.

Images circulating online showed long lines of vehicles waiting for fuel at several stations across the country.

Middle East conflict driving fears

The rush to petrol stations comes as tensions escalate in the Middle East following strikes involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The conflict has already pushed global oil prices higher and raised concerns that fuel costs in the UK could rise in the coming weeks.

Iran has warned vessels against passing through the Strait of Hormuz — a key shipping route through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil and gas supplies pass. Any disruption there could quickly affect global energy markets.

Experts urge drivers not to panic

Despite the queues, motoring organisations are urging drivers not to change their usual refuelling habits.

The AA said pump prices are likely to rise in the coming weeks but warned that panic buying is unnecessary.

“Pump prices in the coming weeks will inevitably increase, at worst in the short term back up to where they were at the start of the year,” said AA president Edmund King.

Petrol prices had fallen to around 131.9p per litre in February after starting the year at roughly 135.7p.

King also noted that warmer weather could slightly offset higher prices because cars tend to achieve better fuel efficiency in milder temperatures.

Impact still uncertain

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said that while the Middle East conflict could push up UK fuel prices, a dramatic increase would require oil prices to remain elevated for some time.

“The oil price would have to rise significantly and stay that way for some time to have a dramatic effect,” he said.

The UK government has also introduced the Fuel Finder system, which allows drivers to compare prices at nearby petrol stations using real-time data.

Despite those tools, the latest queues suggest many drivers remain concerned that rising oil prices could soon translate into higher costs at the pump.

Source: Daily Express