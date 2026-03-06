Ex-US commander slams Trump’s war: “Putin’s the only one benefiting”

Trump’s war in the Middle East could have consequences far beyond the region.

According to a former senior US military commander, the war may be strengthening one of Washington’s biggest geopolitical rivals.

Retired US General Ben Hodges says rising oil prices triggered by the crisis are indirectly helping finance Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russia gains advantage

In an interview with Wirtualna Polska, retired US Lieutenant General Ben Hodges said Moscow is benefiting from the current conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

“Russia is benefiting from the American operation in Iran because rising oil prices are financing Putin’s war,” Hodges said.

Higher energy prices provide Russia with additional income, which can be used to sustain its military campaign in Ukraine.

However, Hodges also argued that Russia’s limited response to the crisis shows that the Kremlin may be nearing the limits of its military capabilities.

Questions over strategy

The former commander of US Army Europe also criticized how the operation against Iran has been communicated by the Trump administration.

He said the White House has not clearly explained the ultimate objective of the campaign.

“The fact that I and a professional journalist still don’t know what’s going on speaks volumes,” Hodges said.

According to the general, the absence of a clearly defined goal creates uncertainty about the real motives behind the operation and complicates coordination with European allies.

Strain on alliances

Hodges also warned that shifting US priorities could weaken confidence among NATO partners.

He noted that Patriot interceptor missiles currently being used in the Middle East are the same systems Ukraine urgently needs to defend itself from Russian attacks.

The general added that European countries could begin reconsidering their reliance on US security guarantees.

“That would be our defeat—it would mean our allies have lost confidence in us,” Hodges said.

Limits of Russian power

Despite saying Russia benefits economically from the conflict, Hodges argued that Moscow’s inability to support Iran militarily reveals the strain on its resources.

He pointed out that Russia has also failed to help several other partners in recent years.

According to Hodges, the Kremlin previously failed to assist Venezuela, Syria and Armenia during moments of crisis.

Sources: Wirtualna Polska interview with Gen. Ben Hodges