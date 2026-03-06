Zelensky says Middle East fired more patriot missiles in 3 days than Ukraine got in war

Ukraine’s president has highlighted a striking comparison in global air defence resources as fighting intensifies in the Middle East.

Volodymyr Zelensky said the number of Patriot missiles recently used there exceeds the total Ukraine has received since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, reports Digi24.ro

Missile comparison

Speaking at a press conference on March 5, Zelensky said more than 800 Patriot interceptor missiles were fired in the Middle East within just three days.

According to Digi24.ro, he said that number is higher than the total supplied to Ukraine during the entire war with Russia.

“Ukraine has never had so many missiles to repel attacks. More than 800 have been used in the last three days alone,” Zelensky said.

US-made Patriot systems are among the few air defence weapons capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, which Russia has repeatedly used in strikes against Ukrainian cities.

Air defence pressure

Zelensky said Ukraine still faces serious shortages of interceptor missiles despite the country gaining experience defending against attacks.

When Russia first began deploying Iranian-made Shahed drones in 2022, he said Ukrainian forces had to rely on all available equipment to stop the strikes.

Over time, Ukraine developed more effective methods for countering drone and missile attacks.

“Everyone understands that Patriot missiles are not enough,” Zelensky said.

Middle East escalation

The comments came as tensions in the Middle East surged following a joint US and Israeli operation targeting several Iranian cities on February 28.

According to Digi24.ro, the attacks resulted in the death of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

The escalation has intensified regional fighting and significantly increased the use of advanced air defence systems.

Offer to partners

Zelensky said Ukraine is ready to exchange its experience and technology in return for additional missile supplies.

He suggested Kyiv could provide drone interception systems to partners willing to share air defence weapons.

The Ukrainian president also said his country could help other states facing Iranian attacks by sharing its battlefield knowledge.

