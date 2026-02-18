Many drivers don’t realize their car has this option

Modern vehicles are packed with technology that activates automatically every time you start the engine.

Modern vehicles are packed with technology that activates automatically every time you start the engine. While the goal is often to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, not every feature is popular with drivers.

One of the most debated systems is automatic start-stop, now standard in many new vehicles.

A feature that divides drivers

The system shuts off the engine when the vehicle comes to a stop — such as at a red light — and restarts it when the driver presses the accelerator. It’s designed to improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

Some drivers barely notice it. Others report slight hesitation or a less smooth feel, especially in heavy traffic.

Most drivers don’t know it can be turned off

What many people overlook is that in most vehicles, the system can be disabled with a simple button press. The button is usually marked with an “A” surrounded by a circular arrow.

However, the deactivation typically lasts only for that specific drive. Once the vehicle is restarted, the system automatically turns back on.

Permanent changes aren’t always available

In some models, drivers can adjust the setting through the vehicle’s infotainment menu. In others, more technical modifications would be required — which could affect warranty coverage.

Owners are advised to consult their vehicle manual before making any changes.

Comfort versus efficiency

The start-stop system was introduced to improve efficiency and reduce emissions, but driver preferences vary. For some, it’s about driving comfort. For others, fuel savings take priority.

Drive notes that many motorists simply aren’t aware the feature can be temporarily switched off — even though the button is often in plain sight.

Sources: Drive