Newly released Epstein files detail contacts with Naomi Campbell

Newly released documents show that Naomi Campbell and Jeffrey Epstein were in contact for years.

Recently unsealed U.S. Department of Justice documents shed further light on communications between Jeffrey Epstein and British supermodel Naomi Campbell over a period spanning roughly 15 years.

According to the documents, Campbell invited Epstein to several high-profile events, including her 2004 birthday celebration in St. Tropez, a 2010 Dolce & Gabbana event in Paris marking her 25 years with the brand, and a Moscow charity function connected to NEON, an organization described in the invitation as benefiting children’s health and education programs in Russia.

The Paris and Moscow invitations were reportedly sent in 2010, a year after Epstein had been released from jail in Florida following a guilty plea to soliciting a minor.

In one email regarding the Paris event, a member of Campbell’s team wrote: “I will be on the door if there are any problems.”

Ongoing communication

The files consist largely of schedules and correspondence handled by Epstein’s assistants, including Sarah Kellen and Lesley Groff.

On May 29, 2015, Groff wrote to Epstein: “Please call Naomi Campbell. She is in Spain but she is up.”

In 2011, Kellen emailed Campbell: “Hi Naomi. Jeffrey is in Paris and wondering if you are around as well. Hope all is well.”

Another message from March 2012 reads: “Hi Naomi, Jeffery and I are in Paris with Woody Allen and wondering if you are in town if you’d like to have dinner with us all tomorrow night.”

The tone of some emails suggests familiarity.

In one note relayed to Epstein, Campbell allegedly wrote: “Hello Leslie, how are you? I want to see Jeffery. I leave tomorrow at 6 PM. I need to go to Vail n Colorado hurt my any treatment. It’s so painful and is it going to Morocco soon as I need to go once more to London exhausted babes XX.”

Private jet request

The final documented exchange between Epstein’s team and Campbell occurred in January 2016 and concerned her request to use his private jet.

An email dated January 21, 2016, indicates Campbell left a message asking Epstein to call her about using the aircraft. According to correspondence between Epstein and an unnamed associate, he had already left the city and instructed that she be told he needed to depart due to the “weather.”

A follow-up message stated: “Naomi has called back twice now saying she doesn’t have any backup plan as she really thought from you. This would work so she has booked the hotel and car and driver…” Another note said she was “certainly stressing on this and hopes you will call her.”

Epstein later instructed his pilot to help arrange a charter flight. Subsequent emails indicate Campbell did not respond to attempts to schedule a meeting afterward.

Previous disclosures

Campbell’s association with Epstein had been reported previously.

Flight manifests made public in 2010 showed she traveled on his private plane, later confirmed by one of Epstein’s pilots in a deposition.

In 2019, Campbell said in a statement: “What [Epstein] has done is indefensible, and when I heard it sickened me to my stomach just like everybody else. I’ve had my fair share of sexual predators and thank God I had good people around who protected me from this. I stand with the victims. They are scarred for life.”

Campbell’s lawyer did not respond to requests for comment regarding the newly released documents.

Sources: U.S. Department of Justice documents, prior court filings, People