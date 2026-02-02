Mercedes introduces new system to cut pollution

The idea is simple, but the company believes its impact could be substantial.

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new emissions technology it says could cut pollution from diesel cars.

Mercedes says it has begun the world’s first series production of electrically heated catalytic converters. The system will be introduced with the facelifted S-Class, starting with diesel models.

By heating the catalytic converter electrically, exhaust-gas treatment can begin immediately, even in cold conditions.

Traditionally, catalytic converters only work effectively once they reach high temperatures, meaning engines emit more pollutants during the first kilometres after start-up.

How it works

The technology is paired with Mercedes’ new OM 656 Evo diesel engine, which will be used in the S350d and S450d. Electric heating brings the catalytic converter up to operating temperature before the engine itself warms up.

Mercedes says this allows the chemical cleaning process to run optimally almost from the moment the car is started, reducing harmful emissions during winter driving.

Past criticism addressed

The development is notable because Mercedes has previously faced criticism over so-called “temperature windows.”

These reduced the effectiveness of emission controls in cold weather to protect engine components, leading to higher pollution.

According to the company, the heated catalytic converter removes the need for such compromises and enables cleaner emissions throughout the year.

Wider rollout planned

For now, the system is limited to the flagship S-Class.

However, Mercedes says it is already working on bringing the technology to smaller diesel models in the coming years.

The move is seen as an important step as manufacturers prepare for tougher Euro 7 emissions standards, which are expected to place increased pressure on diesel engines across Europe.

The updated S-Class also features visible upgrades, including a luminous Mercedes star in the grille and heated seat belts. But Mercedes says the biggest change is hidden underneath the car.

The new diesel engine works with the vehicle’s 48-volt electrical system, which provides enough power to heat the catalytic converter rapidly. Mercedes says this significantly reduces particulates and nitrogen oxides with every start.

It remains unclear whether drivers will be able to activate the system manually, though Mercedes suggests it could work alongside existing cabin pre-conditioning.

Sources: Mercedes-Benz announcements, Boosted