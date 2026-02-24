Mercedes Rethinks Its ‘Baby’ G-Class With Hybrid Twist

Mercedes is rethinking its long-rumored “baby” G-Class.

Others are reading now

Mercedes-Benz is pressing ahead with plans for a smaller take on its rugged G-Class, first teased in 2023.

But as the 2027 launch approaches, the project appears to be evolving in ways that reflect wider shifts in the auto industry.

The compact off-roader is still expected to measure roughly 30% less than the full-size G-Class.

Initially announced as a purely electric model, it is now set to be offered with combustion power as well.

That marks a significant adjustment from the original strategy and suggests the German carmaker is hedging its bets as demand for electric vehicles fluctuates.

Also read

Platform rethink

Earlier reports indicated the smaller G would share its underpinnings with the electric GLC. However, Autocar reported that Mercedes has abandoned that idea.

According to Autocar, Mercedes chief technology officer Markus Schäfer said the model will ride on a dedicated architecture combining a traditional ladder-frame chassis with components from the MMA platform used by the new CLA and GLB.

Because the MMA platform supports both hybrid and fully electric systems, the revised setup would make it easier to accommodate a combustion engine.

The publication reports that Mercedes plans to do exactly that, although significant engineering changes are expected to ensure credible off-road performance.

Electric setup

Autocar reports that the battery-powered version will likely use two eATS 2.0 electric motors, one mounted on each axle.

Also read

It could share the 85-kilowatt-hour nickel manganese cobalt battery found in the electric CLA and GLB.

In the GLB, that battery delivers a WLTP-rated range of up to 381 miles (614 km). Given the smaller G-Class’ boxy design and probable weight increase, its driving range is expected to fall short of that figure.

The compact model is also unlikely to match the technical sophistication of the larger electric G-Class, which features four individual motors and specialized low-range gearing for advanced torque control.

A two-motor layout would not support features such as tank turns or G Steer.

Market pressures

The strategic pivot comes amid softer-than-expected sales for the electric G-Class, despite positive reviews of its performance and off-road ability.

Also read

Regulatory developments may also play a role.

While the European Union’s 2035 rules heavily restrict new combustion-engine sales, they leave room for manufacturers to continue offering such vehicles under certain conditions.

Mercedes has said it wants to provide customers with broad powertrain options.

The move mirrors a wider industry trend, with several automakers recalibrating electric-only ambitions while continuing to expand their EV portfolios.

Sources: ScreenRant