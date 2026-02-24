Slovakia doing Putin’s work – suspends emergency electricity to Ukraine

As Ukraine struggles to keep its energy system running after repeated Russian strikes, a new dispute has erupted inside the European Union.

Slovakia has announced it will halt emergency electricity supplies to Kyiv, deepening tensions between EU members and raising fresh questions about unity in the bloc.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed on Monday that his government is suspending emergency electricity exports to Ukraine, citing an “oil emergency” at home.

Oil dispute sparks retaliation

Fico said the move was a response to the interruption of Russian oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Ukrainian territory before reaching Slovakia and Hungary.

“Given the gravity of the situation and the oil emergency decreed in Slovakia, we are forced to immediately take this first measure of reciprocity,” Fico said in a video statement.

He added that electricity supplies would resume only if oil transit to Slovakia is restored. Otherwise, he warned, further “reciprocal measures” could follow.

Still rely on Russia

The dispute centers on damage to the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure in Ukraine. Kyiv says Russian drone strikes hit facilities near Brody in the Lviv region, severely affecting transit.

Hungary and Slovakia, whose refineries still rely on Russian crude delivered via Druzhba, have been scrambling to secure alternative supplies.

Ukraine has proposed alternative transit routes, including deliveries through its domestic oil transport system and via maritime routes connected to the Odessa-Brody pipeline.

In a document reviewed by Reuters, Kyiv said it remains ready to ensure oil transportation “within the available legal framework.”

Fico, however, claimed repairs were already completed and accused Ukraine of deliberately withholding transit in order to pressure Hungary, which opposes Kyiv’s EU accession.

Threat to block EU accession

The Slovak prime minister also warned that he could reconsider his previously “constructive” stance on Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union if Kyiv continues what he described as actions harming Slovak interests.

Over the weekend, Fico had already threatened to halt electricity exports if oil shipments were not resumed within two days. On Monday, he followed through.

Slovakia is one of Ukraine’s key electricity suppliers.

Together with Hungary, it provides roughly half of Europe’s emergency electricity exports to the war-torn country.

Ukraine’s energy grid has been pushed to the brink after sustained Russian attacks on power infrastructure.

In response to the oil dispute, Slovakia and Hungary also announced plans last week to suspend diesel exports to Ukraine.

Hungary blocks new sanctions

The tensions come amid broader friction inside the EU. On Monday, the bloc failed to adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban exercised his veto.

Orban cited the Druzhba pipeline dispute and also signaled his intention to block a proposed 90 billion euro EU loan package for Ukraine.

The developments highlight growing divisions within the European Union as the war approaches its fourth year, with energy supplies and financial aid becoming flashpoints in the ongoing standoff between Kyiv and some of its European partners.

Sources: AFP; Reuters; Hotnews.