New EU Rules on the Way: Standard Driving Licence Could Grant Access to Heavier Vehicles

EU drivers with a standard Category B licence may soon be allowed to get behind the wheel of heavier vehicles.

European drivers could soon see significant changes to what they are legally allowed to drive.

A new directive aims to reflect shifts in the automotive market, particularly the growth of electric and alternative-fuel vehicles.

The changes would expand weight limits for those holding a standard category B driving licence.

Heavier vehicles allowed

Under the new EU rules, category B licence holders would be permitted to drive vehicles weighing up to 4.2 tonnes, up from the current 3.5-tonne limit.

Drivers could also operate vehicles of up to 5 tonnes if they are powered by electricity, hydrogen or petrol.

To qualify, motorists must have held a category B licence for at least two years and complete additional training.

EU member states are expected to implement the directive by 2030.

Suspension rules revised

Separate legislative changes were published on Tuesday, 13 January, when the Ministry of Development released a draft law to reform the central public administration.

The document outlines a 10% reduction in staff expenditure and cuts to local administrative positions. It also proposes new measures affecting drivers, particularly regarding the payment of taxes and local fines.

Under the draft, drivers may shorten a suspension period for traffic offences if they provide proof that all debts to the local budget have been paid, including the fine that led to the licence suspension.

Stricter debt conditions

Currently, drivers sanctioned for minor offences can reduce their suspension period by one third if they show proof of payment of the specific fine that triggered the penalty.

The new proposal states that such reductions would only be granted once all outstanding debts have been settled.

It also stipulates that licence holders issued by Romanian authorities would not be permitted to drive motor vehicles, agricultural/forestry tractors, or trams on public roads if they fail to pay fines within 90 days. The tax authority must notify the debtor within 15 days of the obligation and the date of licence withdrawal.

The suspension period would begin on the third working day after the 90-day deadline expires and end on the third working day after full payment is made, or two years from the date the claim was registered.

