Should a Red Light Not Always Mean Stop? Traffic Proposal Sparks Political Storm

A fresh traffic proposal in Lithuania has ignited sharp debate among politicians and road safety specialists.

The idea, put forward in the Seimas, would allow drivers to turn right at a red light. Supporters argue it would ease congestion, but critics warn it could create confusion and danger.

According to LNK.LT, the initiative was introduced by Karolis Neimantas, a member of the Seimas from the “Aušrietis” party.

Neimantas pointed to the United States as an example, noting that motorists there are often permitted to turn right on red.

Neimantas pointed to the United States as an example, noting that motorists there are often permitted to turn right on red.

He argued that adopting such a rule in Lithuania would help reduce traffic jams, cut fuel consumption and lower urban pollution.

Safety concerns rise

Traffic specialists reacted critically. Driving instructor Kastytis Povilaitis dismissed the fuel-saving argument.

Povilaitis dismissed the fuel-saving argument.

Povilaitis added that constant amendments to road regulations already create uncertainty.

Experts also warned that confusion is already visible at intersections, with some drivers unaware they may turn right on green without additional arrows.

Wider controversy grows

Traffic analyst Darius Kanapinskas questioned the need for further disruption.

Even Lithuanians familiar with U.S. roads were skeptical.

Neimantas has also proposed higher fines for traffic violations and a new tax on cars exceeding 150 kilowatts. Povilaitis argued that enforcement matters more than penalty size.

Other initiatives from the lawmaker have drawn criticism. He suggested unemployed people should join the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union to receive benefits and called for redefining large families to include those with two children.

“Dette viser en persons besynderlighed, i dette tilfælde en politikers,” said Seimas member Eugenijus Gentvilas. Agnė Širinskienė suggested the proposals were designed to attract publicity.

Proposals to ban unhealthy food advertising and alter family definitions have already been rejected, while traffic-related bills remain under consideration.

Sources: MadeInVilnius