Peugeot revives gas power with new engine despite EV push

The shift to electric cars may be accelerating, but it is far from complete.

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The shift to electric cars may be accelerating, but it is far from complete.

Across Europe, combustion engines still dominate new car sales, forcing automakers to balance future ambitions with present-day demand.

Peugeot’s latest move reflects that reality, as it invests in refining gasoline technology rather than abandoning it.

Transition slows

Electric vehicles accounted for 17.4% of new car sales in the European Union in 2025, according to data cited by Motor1 from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

That gap between policy goals and real-world adoption continues to shape product decisions. Infrastructure limitations and pricing remain barriers, particularly in lower-cost segments.

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Against this backdrop, manufacturers are extending the life of combustion engines rather than phasing them out immediately.

A reset strategy

Peugeot’s new Turbo 100 engine marks a shift away from its earlier PureTech units, which had drawn criticism over reliability.

Motor1 reports that while the engine keeps its 1.2-liter, three-cylinder format, it has been heavily reworked with a focus on durability and efficiency rather than outright performance.

Instead of highlighting individual components, Peugeot’s approach centers on simplifying and strengthening the overall design.

Engineering priorities

One of the most significant changes is the adoption of a timing chain, replacing the previous belt system that had been linked to long-term issues.

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The engine also incorporates efficiency-focused updates, including revised combustion strategies and improved airflow management to reduce energy loss.

Output remains modest at 100 horsepower, underscoring its role as a practical, everyday powertrain rather than a performance upgrade.

Built for longevity

Durability appears to be the central message. According to Motor1, Peugeot subjected the engine to extensive validation, including tens of thousands of hours of testing and millions of kilometers on the road.

Rather than chasing higher output, the company is aiming to restore confidence in small-displacement engines.

The Turbo 100 will debut in the Peugeot 208, with the 2008 crossover set to follow.

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Industry balancing act

New combustion engines are becoming increasingly rare, but not obsolete. Automakers like Stellantis are adjusting timelines as regulatory frameworks evolve and market conditions remain uneven.

Recent flexibility in EU emissions rules has given manufacturers more room to continue offering gasoline-powered models into the next decade.

For now, Peugeot’s strategy signals a broader industry stance: electrification is advancing, but the internal combustion engine still has a role to play.

Sources: Motor1