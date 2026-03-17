He threatened Trump with assassination — now he is dead

Since the war with Iran began on February 28 Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks across the region.

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Since the war with Iran began on February 28 Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks across the region.

In the days since, U.S. forces have struck Iranian naval assets, leading to threats from several Iranian officials against Trump.

Deadly strike

Now an Iranian official who recently issued a warning seen as a threat toward Donald Trump has been killed in an airstrike, according to reports cited by multiple outlets including Ladbible.

Ali Ardashir Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, died following a strike on March 16, the Iranian Defense Ministry said.

The Israeli military confirmed it had targeted Larijani, adding that other senior figures were also killed in separate operations.

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Escalating rhetoric

Days before his death, Larijani had responded to U.S. warnings with strong language.

“The Ashura nation of Iran is not afraid of your empty threats. Even those greater than you could not eliminate the Iranian nation. Be careful not to be eliminated.”

His remarks came after Trump threatened Iran with “death, fire and fury” amid tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

Wider casualties

According to Israeli statements, the strikes also killed the head of Iran’s Basij paramilitary force.

General Gholam Reza Soleimani was among those reported dead, along with other senior figures tied to Iran’s security apparatus.

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In a statement, the Israeli military said: “The Basij forces are part of the armed apparatus of the Iranian terror regime,

“During internal protests in Iran, particularly in recent periods as demonstrations intensified, Basij forces under Soleimani’s command led the main repression operations, employing severe violence, widespread arrests and the use of force against civilian demonstrators.”

Power struggle

Larijani had been involved in Iran’s leadership structure during a period of transition following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Mojtaba Khamenei, his son, has been named as successor, though reports about his condition have been conflicting.

Trump previously claimed that key Iranian figures had been “wiped out” in recent strikes.

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Sources: AP News, Reuters, South China Morning Post, Al Jazeera, Ladbible