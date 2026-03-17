“Ask Putin!” Trump says Russia fears US, not Europe

Efforts to end the war in Ukraine have stalled as Washington shifts its attention to a growing conflict in the Middle East.

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Planned peace talks involving the United States, Ukraine and Russia have been postponed, with officials pointing to the war with Iran as the main reason for the delay.

With diplomacy on hold, Trump still believes the Russian leader fears the United States.

Bold claims

According to Latvian outlet LA.LV, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin fears the United States but not Europe.

Speaking at a wide-ranging press conference focused on the war involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, Trump emphasized Washington’s role in global security.

“NATO is us (the United States – ed.). Ask Putin. Putin is afraid of us. He is not afraid, he is not afraid of Europe at all. He is afraid of the United States of America and the army that I created during my first term,” Trump said.

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NATO debate

Trump argued that NATO’s strength comes primarily from the United States rather than its European allies.

He suggested that American military power remains the key deterrent in the alliance, repeating his long-standing criticism of Europe’s defense contributions.

The comments come amid ongoing debates over burden-sharing within NATO and the role of U.S. leadership.

Strait tensions

The U.S. president also called on allies to help address tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which he described as a critical global trade route.

“We want them to come and help us… We’ve protected you for 40 years, and you don’t want to interfere in a very insignificant matter?” Trump said.

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He stressed the importance of the passage for major economies including Japan, China and South Korea.

War remarks

Trump said U.S. forces had carried out strikes on more than 7,000 military and commercial targets during the conflict involving Iran.

He added that vessels laying mines in the strait had been destroyed and claimed Iranian capabilities were weakening.

“I knew the strait would be used as a weapon. I predicted all this a long time ago,” he said.

Sources: LA.LV