Preem aims to reduce diesel emissions by 90 percent

A new “Nordic Swan” certified diesel has been launched in Norway, promising a greener profile in a fuel market under pressure.

Electric cars dominate sales statistics in Norway, yet millions of diesel vehicles are still on the roads. Now a new fuel is being introduced that could make an immediate difference to emissions.

Sweden’s largest oil company, Preem, is launching its Redefine HVO100 diesel in Norway.

According to the company, it is the country’s only Nordic Swan-certified fuel and can reduce emissions by at least 90 percent compared with conventional diesel.

Around 1.7 million diesel vehicles are still in operation in Norway, including approximately one million passenger cars and 700,000 commercial vehicles.

Preem confirms to Broom that HVO100 can be used in standard diesel cars, provided the vehicle is marked with “XTL” on the fuel cap.

Not just for heavy transport

HVO100 has been sold at selected Norwegian stations for several years, primarily targeting trucks and other heavy-duty transport. However, Preem believes the potential extends further.

The fuel can be used in most existing diesel cars, potentially lowering emissions from a significant share of the vehicle fleet.

“By filling up with Preem Redefine HVO100, Norwegian vehicles can already phase out fossil fuels in favor of renewable energy without changing vehicles,” said Magnus Heimburg, Deputy CEO and EVP for Markets and Customer Relations at VAROPreem, in a statement to Broom.

“Norge is a role model when it comes to electrification, and in the long term large parts of the vehicle fleet will be electrified. But the transition will not happen overnight, and the role of renewable-content fuels in that shift is undercommunicated in Norway.”

Produced from waste

According to Preem, the fuel is produced from by-products of the pulp and food industries. It contains no palm oil, palm oil-based waste products or soy oil.

Production takes place at the company’s refinery in Gothenburg. Initially, HVO100 will be sold in bulk directly to professional customers in the Norwegian market.

The fuel meets the Nordic Swan’s requirements for responsible and traceable raw materials, the company states, and annual documentation of greenhouse gas emissions is required.

Higher price per litre

It remains unclear whether HVO100 will become available at regular filling stations.

“At present, HVO100 will only be sold in bulk through VAROPreem’s distributors. This means Norwegian fuel stations can purchase it, which we hope will happen,” said Mattias Holmqvist, Head of Press at Preem, to Broom.

The price is higher than that of conventional diesel. According to DRIV Energi, regular diesel cost 20.78 kroner per litre on February 25, 2026, while HVO100 was priced at 25.06 kroner per litre.

Source: TV2.no