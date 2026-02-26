Danish firm unveils heavy rifle-armed drone at Enforce Tac 2026

A Danish company has unveiled a rifle-armed heavy drone at Enforce Tac 2026.

A new armed drone drew attention at a major European defense exhibition this week.

Unveiled in Germany, the system combines a heavy hexacopter with a large-caliber weapons module.

Industry observers say it could mark a new step in the militarization of unmanned aerial platforms.

At Enforce Tac 2026, currently taking place in Germany, Danish company Hecto Drone presented its HD-606 hexacopter fitted with the DCR-50 weapons module for the first time.

According to Army Recognition, which attended the event, the DCR-50 (Drone Carried Rifle – 50) integrates two semi-automatic rifles chambered in .50BMG (12.7 mm). Each rifle carries a 10-round magazine, giving a total of 20 rounds and a system firing rate of 25 rounds per minute.

Defense Express reported that the relatively modest rate of fire is linked to the significant recoil generated by such a large caliber. The DCR-50 module is developed and produced by Small Arms Industries.

Heavy caliber role

Small Arms Industries describes the DCR-50’s primary mission as antimateriel operations. In practice, this means targeting equipment, vehicles and fortified positions rather than personnel.

With its 12.7 mm ammunition, the system is theoretically capable of engaging lightly armored vehicles or striking more robust targets at vulnerable points.

While machine guns and assault rifles have previously been mounted on drones, their calibers have typically not exceeded 7.62 mm. The configuration shown in Germany is therefore likely the first flying drone armed with a 12.7 mm rifle.

Aiming questions

It remains unclear how the DCR-50 is aimed. Available photographs do not show visible targeting cameras, and the twin barrels appear almost horizontal, with no obvious ability to depress further.

This suggests that engaging ground targets may require the HD-606 to fire while tilted in forward flight, potentially affecting accuracy.

Alternatively, the drone may need to operate at roughly the same altitude as its target, possibly close to ground level.

Such an approach could present operational challenges, particularly if control relies on radio links limited by line-of-sight constraints.

Platform and payload

Beyond the DCR-50, Small Arms Industries offers a range of drone-adapted weapons, including systems in .22lr., 9mmP, 5.56, .338LM and shotgun configurations, designed for missions from countering FPV drones to striking equipment.

The HD-606 itself is a six-rotor heavy platform powered by a hybrid system. In addition to six electric motors, it features a gasoline engine with a 32-liter fuel tank that generates electricity in flight.

According to the manufacturer’s specifications, the drone can carry 50 kg for 30 minutes or 25 kg for up to three hours.

With the DCR-50 weighing around 23 kg, the platform could theoretically remain airborne for more than three hours when armed. Details about its communications systems have not been disclosed.

