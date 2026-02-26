The World’s Smallest Working TV Is Smaller Than a Matchbox

Televisions have grown dramatically in size over the years, with some models stretching well beyond 100 inches.

Yet while the industry pushes for bigger displays, one gadget maker has taken the opposite route.

Tiny Circuits has introduced what it describes as the world’s smallest fully functional television, compressing the traditional TV experience into a device small enough to sit in the palm of your hand.

According to BGR, the TinyTV Mini is roughly the size of a grape and even includes a working miniature remote control. The device arrives fully assembled and comes with preloaded video content ready to play.

Big tech in a tiny shell

Despite its size, the TinyTV Mini houses a surprising amount of hardware.

The unit features a 15.2 mm screen with a 64 x 64 resolution, runs on a Raspberry Pi RP2040 processor and includes a rechargeable battery. Physical buttons on the top allow users to change channels, adjust volume and power the device on or off.

It is available in a retro-style brown casing or a transparent version that reveals its internal components. Charging and data transfers are handled through a USB-C connection.

The device does not include wireless connectivity, meaning it cannot stream content. Instead, users upload video files directly to the built-in 8 GB of storage, which can hold around 40 hours of footage. The TinyTV Mini sells for about $60, the same price as the slightly larger TinyTV 2, which offers a bigger screen and battery.

A novelty for enthusiasts

The TinyTV is not intended to replace a standard living room television. Its appeal lies in its compact engineering and novelty factor.

Users can convert MP4 files using the company’s TinyTV Converter tool to make them compatible with the device. While it is technically possible to watch full-length movies, the ultra-small display makes the experience more about fun than practicality.

Tiny Circuits also offers a DIY kit for hobbyists who want to assemble the miniature television themselves. The kit is based on the Tiny Duino platform, an open-source hardware system inspired by Arduino technology.

The company produces other small-scale gadgets as well, including the Thumby, a retro-inspired miniature gaming console.

While affordable smart TVs offer significantly larger screens and streaming features at similar prices, the TinyTV demonstrates just how far miniaturization can go — proving that even in an era of giant displays, there is still room for something remarkably small.

Sources: BGR; Tiny Circuits