Canada school shooting: What we know so far

Here is what we know so far.

A small town in western Canada has been left in shock after a gun attack at a secondary school and a nearby home.

Nine people have died and at least 25 others were injured in what officials describe as one of the country’s deadliest school shootings in decades.

What happened?

The shootings took place on Tuesday, 10 February, in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, a town of around 2,400 people located about 415 miles north of Vancouver.

Police say six victims were found dead inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. A seventh person died while being transported to hospital.

The body of the suspect was also discovered at the school with what police described as a self-inflicted injury.

At least two people remain in hospital with serious injuries, while more than 25 others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Who was the suspect?

An emergency alert sent to residents described the suspect as a woman in a dress with brown hair.

Chief Superintendent Floyd of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed at a news conference that the individual found dead at the school was the same person identified in that alert.

Authorities say they believe they know the identity of the suspect but have not released further details.

Police have also not confirmed any connection between the suspect and the school.

Was there another scene?

In addition to the school shooting, police are investigating deaths at a nearby residential property.

Officers say they believe there may be a link between the two scenes but are “not in a position to provide that definitively”.

Around 100 students and staff were evacuated from the school after officers responded to reports of an active shooter.

One student told CBC that classmates “got tables and barricaded the doors” as the attack unfolded.

What do police say about motive?

Investigators say the motive remains unclear.

“We are not in a place to understand why or what may have motivated this tragedy,” Chief Supt Floyd said.

“I think we will struggle to determine the ‘why’, but we will try our best to determine what transpired.”

In a statement, the RCMP said officers entered the school to locate the threat and found “multiple victims” before discovering the suspected gunman deceased.

How rare are school shootings in Canada?

School shootings are relatively rare in Canada compared with the United States.

This is the country’s deadliest mass shooting since 2020, when a gunman in Nova Scotia killed 13 people and set fires that led to nine additional deaths.

Following previous incidents, Canada introduced stricter gun control laws, including expanded bans on firearms classified as assault weapons.

How have leaders responded?

Prime Minister Mark Carney described the attack as a “horrible tragedy”.

“I am devastated by today’s horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence,” he wrote on X.

British Columbia Premier David Eby called the shooting an “unimaginable tragedy” and urged residents to support those affected.

Counselling services and community support are being arranged as Tumbler Ridge begins to process the events.

Sources: Royal Canadian Mounted Police, CBC, statements from the Office of the Prime Minister and the Government of British Columbia, LadBible