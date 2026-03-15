Former Louisiana mayor convicted on sex crime charges involving 16-year-old boy

The verdict follows a trial that examined events at a private gathering while the defendant was still serving in public office. A sentencing hearing is scheduled in the coming weeks as the case continues to draw attention beyond the town.

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Residents of DeRidder, a small community in southwest Louisiana near the Texas border, are still grappling with the downfall of one of their most visible local leaders. Only a few years earlier, the town of roughly 10,000 people had elected its first female mayor.

Now she is awaiting sentencing after a criminal conviction that abruptly ended her political career.

The case quickly became one of the most talked-about legal proceedings in the area.

The Verdict

Misty Roberts, 43, was convicted by a jury on two felony counts involving a 16-year-old boy, according to The Guardian and 20 Minutes.

The charges were carnal knowledge of a juvenile, a charge under Louisiana law considered a form of statutory rape, and indecent behavior with a minor.

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Jurors reached a verdict in under an hour after a seven-day trial, The Guardian reported. Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17.

She remains free while awaiting that hearing. The court said, according to the British newspaper, that she had posted a $75,000 bond before the trial began.

Roberts first won the mayor’s office in 2018 and was re-elected in 2022. She resigned shortly after authorities opened an investigation into the allegation.

The Trial

The charges stem from a July 2024 pool party at Roberts’s home while she was still serving as mayor.

Testimony showed the teenager had been drinking heavily that night and was below the legal age to consent to sex with Roberts under Louisiana law, reports said.

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He told jurors Roberts “flirted” with him before kissing him. He said she later raped him upstairs.

But prosecutors argued the testimony and evidence together painted a clearer picture of what happened. Family members, including Roberts’s children and nephew, said they saw the two together during the party, although they did not witness the assault itself.

The defense questioned parts of the investigation. 20 Minutes wrote that Roberts’s lawyer argued police had not fully examined CCTV footage, DNA testing or certain witness interviews.

Evidence and Aftermath

Jurors also saw photographs taken during the party that showed Roberts and the teenager together, writes local broadcaster KPLC.

A DoorDash driver testified that he delivered the emergency contraceptive Plan B to the home later that night. Messages presented during the proceedings also became a key part of the case.

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One message read: “Lie ‘til you die.” Roberts’s ex-husband testified she admitted what had happened, and another message cited in court reporting stated: “I fucked up. And I respect you enough to tell you.”

The boy also testified he later heard Roberts shout during an argument: “Go fight your friend – he’s the one who did it.”

Roberts’s lawyers said they respected the verdict but were “disappointed.” They added: “We ask the public to remember that, behind every headline, there’s a real person and family living through it.”

For DeRidder, the case marks a dramatic reversal for a leader who once represented a milestone in the city’s political history.

Sources: The Guardian, 20 Minutes, KPLC