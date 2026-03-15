February status: Ukrainian drones hit 3757 Russian assets – every day

The total amount of Russian assets hit in February exceeds 105,000.

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Ukraine’s military says its expanding drone fleet is striking Russian forces at an unprecedented scale.

Figures released by the country’s top commander point to tens of thousands of battlefield hits in just one month, as both sides accelerate the use of unmanned systems in the war.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Ukrainian drones struck 105,200 Russian military assets in February 2026.

Writing on social media, Syrskyi said units from Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces carried out about a quarter of those strikes.

He said Ukraine continues to maintain an operational edge in the deployment of first-person-view drones.

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Drone war intensifies

“Ukraine’s defence forces continue to maintain an advantage in the use of multi-rotor FPV drones, although the Russians have now gained the capability to produce more than 19,000 FPV drones per day.”

Syrskyi also highlighted progress in developing Ukrainian fibre-optic FPV drones designed to resist electronic interference on the battlefield.

According to the commander, Ukrainian systems targeted about 4,200 Russian drone operator positions during the month.

Countering enemy UAVs

Ukraine is also expanding specialized units tasked with intercepting Russian drones.

Syrskyi said interceptor UAV platoons are being introduced across Armed Forces units to destroy hostile FPV drones, quadcopters and strike UAVs while supporting troop logistics.

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“Anti-drone rifles, electronic warfare equipment, net launchers and other means are being used,” Syrskyi said.

Target of 50,000 Russians casualties each month

At the beginning of the year, Ukraine revealed that Russian casualties in December alone were more than 35,000.

However, according to CNN, the then newly appointed Ukrainian Defence Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, has stated an ambition for Ukraine to eliminate 50,000 Russian soldiers per month.

The idea is to inflict such heavy losses on the Russians that they will not be able to replenish their numbers.

Sources: Syrskyi via social media, Armed Forces of Ukraine, CNN, Ukrainske Pravda