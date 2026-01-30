Man arrested after posing as FBI agent in bid to free Luigi Mangione

Authorities say a New York man was arrested after allegedly attempting to impersonate a federal agent to secure the release of an inmate accused of killing the chief executive of UnitedHealthCare.

Others are reading now

According to a criminal complaint, a 36-year-old man identified as Anderson went to a jail and claimed to be an FBI agent in an effort to remove an inmate from custody. The complaint did not name the inmate involved.

However, a law enforcement source confirmed that the individual was 27-year-old Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing the UnitedHealthCare CEO, according to multiple reports.

When jail staff asked Anderson to provide a court order authorizing Mangione’s release, he allegedly presented unrelated paperwork instead.

Questionable documents

Officials said Anderson showed “random documents” rather than valid legal authorization. Among them was a form outlining how to sue the US Department of Justice, according to the complaint.

Authorities said the documents did not grant him any authority to act on behalf of federal law enforcement or to remove an inmate from custody.

Also read

Jail staff moved to detain Anderson after determining his claims were false.

Weapons claim

During the encounter, Anderson told officials he had weapons in his bag, according to the complaint. When staff searched his backpack, they found a barbecue fork and an object that appeared to be a pizza cutter.

No firearms were recovered, authorities said.

Anderson was arrested hours after prosecutors in Manhattan Supreme Court asked a judge to set Mangione’s murder trial for July.

The alleged impersonation attempt occurred on the same day as the court proceedings, though authorities have not said whether Anderson had any prior connection to Mangione.

Also read

Mangione remains in custody as the murder case against him proceeds through the courts.

Sources: Court complaint, law enforcement officials. Express



