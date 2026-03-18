The Reliability King Has Changed — And It’s Not Subaru

A familiar name has returned to the top of the auto reliability rankings, but the shift reflects more than a simple change in position.

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A familiar name has returned to the top of the auto reliability rankings, but the shift reflects more than a simple change in position.

The latest data points to a broader pattern where long-term consistency is proving more decisive than short-term gains.

A shift in trend

Consumer Reports’ 2025 reliability rankings place Toyota ahead of Subaru, marking a reversal from the previous year when Subaru held the top position.

According to BGR, Lexus ranks third, continuing a trend of Japanese brands dominating the upper tier of the list.

The rankings are based on survey data from roughly 380,000 vehicles, with scores influenced by owner feedback, safety performance, and reported issues across model years.

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Brands at the lower end include Jeep and Ram, while Rivian ranks last, underscoring wider gaps in reliability across the industry.

Consistency matters

The latest results highlight how steady performance across multiple models can outweigh isolated high performers.

According to BGR, Toyota’s lineup showed a mix of strong and improving vehicles, including the Land Cruiser and 4Runner, alongside gains from the Tacoma and Camry.

Rather than dramatic redesign-driven swings, the data suggests Toyota benefited from incremental improvements and fewer reliability setbacks.

This pattern aligns with how Consumer Reports evaluates brands, where consistency across model years carries significant weight in overall rankings.

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Reputation and reality

Long-standing perception continues to reinforce current results.

BGR pointed to the widely known 2003 “Top Gear” test in which a Toyota Hilux remained operational after extreme damage, a moment that helped cement the brand’s durability image.

That reputation is echoed in owner feedback, where reliability remains a leading factor in how drivers rate models like the 4Runner and Camry.

Taken together, historical performance and present-day data appear to have nudged Toyota back ahead in a closely contested ranking.

Sources: Consumer Reports, BGR