Ukrainian drones “sink” NATO frigate during exercise, exposing alliance vulnerabilities

Ukrainian-led forces using Magura V7 naval drones defeated NATO units in all scenarios of a major exercise, exposing serious gaps in the alliance’s ability to detect and counter unmanned threats.

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NATO’s latest naval exercises have revealed a stark warning for the alliance: it is not yet ready for the realities of modern drone warfare.

During the REPMUS/Dynamic Messenger 2025 exercise off the coast of Portugal, Ukrainian-led “red” forces decisively defeated NATO naval units in all five simulated scenarios. In at least one case, a NATO frigate would have been “sunk” under real combat conditions, highlighting critical weaknesses in detection and response capabilities.

Ukrainian experience meets unmanned innovation

The exercise placed Ukraine in operational command of opposing forces, leveraging its battlefield experience from the Black Sea. This proved decisive.

Central to the outcome were Magura V7 naval drones—small, fast, and difficult-to-detect unmanned surface vessels deployed in multiple roles. These included strike variants carrying explosive payloads, reconnaissance platforms equipped with surveillance systems, and fire-support versions armed with machine guns.

This combination of combat-hardened tactics and flexible drone capabilities allowed Ukrainian-led forces to outmaneuver and overwhelm NATO defenses. The approach mirrors Ukraine’s real-world success against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, where similar systems have been used to damage or destroy high-value naval assets and force strategic withdrawals.

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“They couldn’t even see our weapons”

One of the most revealing moments came during a simulated convoy attack. Ukrainian drones inflicted enough virtual hits on a NATO frigate to render it effectively destroyed. Yet the ship’s crew remained unaware of the threat.

Portal Obronny writes how, according to a participant cited by German media, NATO forces only realized something was wrong after the engagement had already concluded. A message from the “blue” team reportedly asked whether the attack was about to begin—minutes after it had already succeeded.

“The problem wasn’t that they couldn’t stop us – they couldn’t even see our weapons,” the Ukrainian operator said.

The exercise rules required only detection and documentation of targets for a successful strike, but the implications were clear: NATO’s situational awareness and counter-drone capabilities lag behind emerging threats.

NATO: “Valuable lessons” from a “historic milestone”

Despite the unfavorable outcome, NATO publicly framed the exercise as a success. Officials described Ukraine’s leadership role as a “historic milestone” and emphasized the importance of incorporating real combat experience into alliance training.

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The exercise, NATO said, provided “valuable lessons learned,” particularly regarding the growing threat posed by unmanned systems. It acknowledged that such technologies—when combined with effective tactics—represent a serious challenge that the alliance is not yet fully prepared to counter.

A pattern of hard lessons

The Portugal exercise is not an isolated case. Similar concerns emerged during the “Hedgehog” land drills in Estonia, where a small team of Ukrainian drone specialists reportedly disrupted NATO units with surprising ease. Command positions were exposed, and defenses against drones proved insufficient.

Taken together, these incidents suggest a broader structural issue: NATO’s doctrines and capabilities have not fully adapted to the rapid evolution of drone warfare.

Turning to Ukraine for answers

Recognizing this gap, NATO members are increasingly turning to Ukraine for expertise. Germany has already announced plans to incorporate Ukrainian instructors into its military training programs, focusing on areas such as drone operations, artillery, and command systems.

German officials have warned that time is limited. Intelligence assessments suggest Russia could be capable of launching a large-scale attack on NATO within the next few years, underscoring the urgency of adapting to new forms of warfare.

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Ukraine’s battlefield experience—earned under the pressures of a full-scale conflict—may now be one of NATO’s most valuable assets as it works to close the gap.

Sources: NATO REPMUS/Dynamic Messenger 2025 exercise reports, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), Reuters