Maxwell Refuses to Testify as Congress Reviews Epstein Documents

The Epstein case continues to make headlines as new documents and testimony come under scrutiny.

Millions of previously confidential files were made available to Congress on February 9, shedding light on Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network and the powerful figures connected to it. These files include political leaders, business figures, and other influential people, though no charges have been filed against them.

Refuses to Answer

On the same day, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in trafficking minors, refused to answer questions from the House Oversight Committee, reports Digi24. She invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Lawmakers had hoped to question her about the crimes she and Epstein committed and about any possible conspirators.

Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, revealed an extraordinary offer just a day before her scheduled testimony. He said Maxwell would provide a full account of the case if President Donald Trump granted her clemency. Markus claimed she could clear the names of Trump and former President Bill Clinton of any wrongdoing. The statement made waves because it suggested that Maxwell could provide information no one else could. Trump has not ruled out a pardon or commutation.

Justice for the Girls Exploited

Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer called Maxwell’s refusal “deeply disappointing” and said Congress had many questions about the handling of the Epstein case. Democrats on the committee accused her of using silence to try to buy leniency. Rep. Melanie Stansbury said the committee would not let her refusal go unanswered.

At the same time, lawmakers began reviewing the newly released documents. Some officials criticized the Justice Department for keeping parts of the files confidential, including the names of Epstein’s accusers and legal analyses. Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna, who sponsored legislation to release all files, said they would start evaluating the materials immediately. Khanna shared a list of questions he had intended to ask Maxwell, including the identities of alleged co-conspirators and why they had not faced prosecution. He stressed the need for justice for the hundreds of girls Maxwell and Epstein exploited.

The combination of Maxwell’s silence, Trump’s potential involvement, and the massive release of documents means the Epstein case will remain a major political and legal story. Lawmakers, victims, and the public are watching closely, hoping for answers that have been delayed for years.