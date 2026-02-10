Trump Says U.S. Should Own Half of Canada’s New Bridge

Tensions between the United States and Canada have flared again over trade and infrastructure.

The issue centers on a major new bridge connecting Ontario and Michigan. The Gordie Howe International Bridge is nearly finished and funded by the Canadian government. It will carry vehicles across the Detroit River and is expected to boost trade between the two countries.

No American Involvement

The U.S. president criticized Canada on social media for building the bridge without American involvement. He said American steel and other products were not used in the construction, reports WP. He argued that the U.S. receives nothing in return despite being a major trading partner.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote that Canada is “expecting us to allow them to exploit America.” He demanded that the U.S. be compensated before the bridge opens. He also called for negotiations to begin immediately.

The president suggested that the United States should own at least half of the bridge. He said the revenue from American users could be “astronomical.” His comments come after Canada struck a deal with China to lower tariffs on electric vehicles and rapeseed. The president described this agreement as a threat, claiming that China is taking over Canada while the U.S. gets the “leftovers.”

A Broader Tension

This dispute is part of a broader tension over trade and international influence. Earlier, the Canadian government had reduced tariffs in response to U.S. trade policies under the Trump administration. While the U.S. had initially welcomed the move, the president changed his position after Canada publicly criticized the international order maintained by the United States.

Following these events, the U.S. president also withdrew Canada’s invitation to join a new international organization he called the Peace Council. He framed his actions as defending U.S. interests and ensuring fair treatment.

The Gordie Howe Bridge represents more than a construction project. It symbolizes the complex economic and political ties between the United States and Canada. While the bridge itself is almost complete, the political negotiations and trade concerns show that infrastructure projects can quickly become the focus of international disputes.

As of now, the bridge stands ready to open, but tensions over ownership, revenue, and trade policy may continue to influence its future.