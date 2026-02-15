Teacher of the year arrested just months after being honored by school

Parents and school officials were left stunned after a Louisiana Teacher of the Year was arrested on charges involving a former student, only months after being publicly praised by her school.

Police in Lafayette, Louisiana, took a middle school teacher into custody in late January on allegations involving a student, setting off concern among parents who learned about the case through police notices and local reporting.

For many families, the news was jarring.

What made the case stand out was timing. Only months earlier, the same teacher had been publicly praised as a standout educator.

Criminal case

Christie Oster, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 28, and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Local Louisiana outlets such as KLFY and KPLC reported that investigators allege she maintained an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

Authorities have released few details. PEOPLE reported that Oster was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail and held on a $50,000 bond while the investigation continues.

When allegations involve teachers, attention tends to escalate quickly. Schools are expected to enforce strict boundaries, and cases like this often raise broader questions about oversight and safeguards.

The Lafayette Parish School District acted shortly after the arrest. A district spokesperson told PEOPLE that Oster was placed on leave pending the outcome of the case.

Beyond that, officials said little. That restraint is common during active investigations, though it often leaves families waiting for clarity.

Police said their inquiry is ongoing, and prosecutors are expected to review the case once the investigation is complete.

The most serious charge reflects Louisiana’s statutory age-gap provisions, which govern sexual conduct between adults and minors below the age of consent.

If convicted, Oster could face up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Recent praise

Only a few months earlier, Oster’s position appeared secure. She was working as an eighth-grade math teacher at Broussard Middle School when she was named Teacher of the Year for the 2025–26 school year in September 2025.

The school announced the honor in a Facebook post congratulating her and praising her commitment to students:

“Congratulations to our 2025-2026 BMS Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Christie Oster,” the post read. It went on to commend educators who had “gone above and beyond” and highlighted their “dedication, hard work, and passion.”

After news of the arrest became public, that post was removed.

