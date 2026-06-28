Clean-shaven faces are not automatically cleaner than beards

Ideas about cleanliness can become fixed before evidence catches up. Research on facial hair suggests daily habits and professional safeguards count for more than appearance.

Few grooming choices attract as many hygiene assumptions as a beard. For decades, facial hair has been linked by some people with dirtiness, even though the research does not support a simple beard-versus-no-beard rule.

According to The Guardian, John Tregoning, professor of vaccine immunology at Imperial College London, says the belief that beards are less hygienic has been around for a long time.

The suspicion is easy to understand. A beard is visible, textured and close to the mouth, so customers, patients or employers may read it as a cleanliness issue before any evidence is considered.

That reaction matters in food service, where trust can be shaped in seconds. A study published in Service Business tested how 514 U.S. consumers responded to restaurant workers with different levels of facial hair, from clean-shaven faces to full beards.

Before looking at bacteria, the study looked at judgment. Participants rated workers differently on cleanliness, personal hygiene, food-handling concerns, attractiveness, satisfaction and loyalty depending on facial hair.

The research helps explain why beards can carry a stigma in restaurants, but it did not measure whether the workers were actually less clean.

Early bacteria tests told a messier story

A study from 1967 tested the issue more directly. Researchers applied bacteria to men’s faces, then measured how much could be recovered from washed and unwashed skin, with and without beards.

The highest bacterial recovery came from unwashed clean-shaven faces. Unwashed bearded faces came next, followed by washed bearded faces. Washed clean-shaven faces produced the lowest result.

The study did not prove that beards are cleaner in general. It suggested that washing changes the picture. A clean beard may be less of a concern than an unwashed bare face.

Tregoning put the point plainly in The Guardian: “If you’re not going to wash your face, it’s better to have a beard, but if you are going to wash your face, it’s slightly better to be clean-shaven.”

Masks mattered more in operating rooms

Healthcare brings a different concern. In surgery, the issue is not customer discomfort or appearance, but whether facial hair increases bacterial shedding near patients.

A study in Orthopedics tested 10 bearded and 10 clean-shaven subjects. They performed standardized facial movements over culture plates while unmasked, masked, and masked with nonsterile surgical hoods.

The clearest difference came from masks. Unmasked participants shed more bacteria than masked ones. When masks were worn, bearded subjects did not shed more bacteria than clean-shaven subjects.

The extra hoods also did not significantly reduce bacterial shedding compared with masks alone. For operating rooms, the findings point less toward shaving rules and more toward correct protective practice.

Tregoning also noted that bacteria are not unusual on human skin. “Everything has bacteria on it. Any part of your body, with hair or without, is going to have bacteria on it. It’s not really a problem unless there’s an open wound. Most of the time it’s fine.”

The evidence does not give beards a free pass from washing. It does, however, weaken the old claim that facial hair is automatically unhygienic.

Sources: The Guardian, Orthopedics, Service Business, Applied Microbiology July 1967