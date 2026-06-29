“Censorship”: Filmmaker hits back as Musk shares disputed movie

A new release has become the center of a dispute over access, distribution and public reaction. The debate has also put renewed focus on the people behind it.

Citizen Vigilante follows a wealthy businessman in a European city who loses faith in the justice system and begins carrying out violent revenge. The film presents its targets as migrant criminals, a premise that has helped make the thriller intensely disputed.

The movie was directed by German filmmaker Uwe Boll and stars American actor Armie Hammer in the lead role. According to Danish broadcaster DR, the film has become a major talking point after Germany’s voluntary film-rating body, the FSK, declined to give it a standard age classification.

That decision does not make the film impossible to see online. But according to DR and Tichys Einblick, it creates serious barriers for normal cinema, video and major streaming-platform distribution in Germany.

Elon Musk, who owns X and leads Tesla and SpaceX, responded by sharing the full film on X for free viewing for 48 hours. Boll also posted it and called the German decision “censorship.”

Adults are being blocked

In Tichys Einblick, Boll argued that the film should have received an adult rating instead of no classification. He said the FSK decision goes beyond protecting young viewers and instead limits access for adult audiences.

The effect is practical as well as symbolic. Without a regular classification, German cinemas, retailers, broadcasters and major streaming services are unlikely to offer the film through ordinary channels.

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Boll has rejected claims that the story glorifies its central character. He describes the protagonist as selfish and morally corrupt, and said the violence is intended to show that vigilantism goes too far.

DR reported that American critics have described the movie as both “disturbing” and strongly critical of immigration. The response has placed the film inside broader arguments about crime, migration, censorship and artistic freedom.

Hammer faces renewed scrutiny

The release is also drawing attention because it marks a possible screen return for Hammer after several years outside the Hollywood mainstream. Before his career stalled, he had appeared in high-profile films including The Social Network and Call Me by Your Name, and was widely seen as an actor on the rise.

That changed in 2021, when Hammer faced allegations involving rape, abuse, violence, grooming and cannibalistic fantasies. The claims quickly became a major entertainment-industry scandal, and new roles largely disappeared as the accusations spread through media coverage and public discussion.

Messages attributed to him included him allegedly referring to himself as “100 percent cannibal.” The allegations were also examined in the documentary House of Hammer, which added to the public scrutiny around his personal life and family background.

Prosecutors did not file charges in 2023, citing insufficient evidence. Even so, his role in Citizen Vigilante is now being watched as an attempted comeback under unusually difficult circumstances, with the film’s political controversy adding another obstacle to his return.

DR connected Musk’s involvement to his recent political activity, including previous support for Germany’s AfD and other right-wing European parties and political figures. His decision to share the film therefore placed the release inside an already heated debate about immigration, censorship and political influence online.

Sources: DR, Tichys Einblick