Investigations have exposed a massive Russian human trafficking ring luring economically desperate Peruvians to the front lines of Ukraine with fake civilian job offers. Trapped by un-translated military contracts and stripped of their phones, up to 800 South Americans are being used as frontline combatants while the Peruvian government struggles to secure their release.

A sprawling human trafficking network is actively exploiting economically vulnerable South Americans to reinforce Russia’s heavy frontline casualties in Ukraine.

Joint investigations reveal that hundreds of Peruvian citizens have been recruited into the Russian military under the absolute falsehood of securing lucrative civilian employment, only to find themselves trapped in active combat zones.

The calculated bait of the $20,000 bonus

The recruitment apparatus preys directly on individuals facing severe financial hardships in Peru. Recruiters heavily leverage WhatsApp and social media platforms to target nationals, advertising straightforward, safe civilian roles such as cooks, drivers, or security guards based far from the active fighting.

To seal the deals, these operations advertise massive signing bonuses of $20,000 and eye-catching monthly salaries ranging from $3,000 to $4,000, alongside an expedited path to Russian citizenship.

According to deep-dive reporting by CNN and UNITED24 Media, the promises vanish the moment the recruits touch down in Russia. Upon arrival, the men are immediately stripped of their cell phones and completely isolated.

Superiors then coerce them into signing standard, one-year military contracts written entirely in Russian, denying the recruits any translation services or independent legal counsel. Furthermore, families back home report that despite the promises, the recruits are virtually never able to wire any money back to Peru.

From civilian dreams to frontline realities

Once trapped by the paperwork, the recruits are subjected to minimal military training before being thrown directly into the meat grinder of eastern and southern Ukraine.

The harrowing reality of these operations has left families in Lima paralyzed with fear. One mother, Norma, recounted how her 31-year-old son left believing he would be a cook for the army, only to send back frantic videos of himself digging trenches and building pinewood bunkers under heavy drone fire before vanishing entirely in April.

Another victim, a 48-year-old former prison guard, was signed up by a Spanish-speaking recruiter using the pseudonym “Vizio.” His messages home described a hellscape of starvation, brutal military drills, and severe punishments inflicted on recruits who could not understand Russian commands.

His final message to his wife on March 26 stated that he was being moved to the front line with orders to grab his weapon. He hasn’t been heard from since.

For those who survive, the situation is completely bleak. A 28-year-old Peruvian army veteran named Guillermo managed to contact reporters from Russian-occupied Ukraine, revealing that the friend he traveled with had already been killed in combat.

Guillermo himself was left abandoned with a broken kneecap from a drone strike, forced to carry heavy supply boxes at night using a cane.

Legal gridlock and tied hands in Lima

The crisis has sparked furious demonstrations outside the Russian Embassy in Lima and Peru’s Foreign Ministry, where desperate relatives hold candlelit vigils demanding answers. Prominent human rights attorneys representing the families estimate that as many as 800 Peruvian citizens could currently be trapped inside the Russian armed forces.

Peru’s Public Ministry has officially opened a human trafficking investigation, currently tracking dozens of formal criminal complaints regarding these deceptive pipelines. While Peru’s Foreign Ministry has issued at least 247 official requests to Moscow demanding the immediate repatriation of its citizens, international law presents a brick wall.

Because the men formally signed binding contracts with Russia’s Defense Ministry, Peruvian officials openly acknowledge that their hands are legally tied, leaving hundreds of their citizens with no clear way out of the war zone.