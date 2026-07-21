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Has Nolan gone too far with The Odyssey? Greek officials clash over new Hollywood blockbuster

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
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Matt Damon, Christopher Nolan and Anne Hathaway attend premiere of 'The Odyssey' at AMC Lincoln Square in New York
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How far can a creator go in the name of artistic license?

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Star Director Christopher Nolan recently released his latest blockbuster, a massive epic adaptation of Homer’s ancient story “The Odyssey”, starring Matt Damon as King Odysseus.

The film traces a treacherous ten-year journey home from the Trojan War, and crews shot scenes across iconic Greek landmarks, supported by millions in state tax subsidies.

Yet even with theaters selling out around the world, loud outrage is dominating local headlines.

The biggest flashpoint stems from casting Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy. The decision sparked widespread fury worldwide, but especially in the home country of Homer, Greece.

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Sparking political fury

According to POLITICO, billionaire Elon Musk attacked the choice online, posting on X: “Chris Nolan desecrated Homer and groveled on his knees just to meet the woke rules required to win an Oscar,” adding, “What a worm.”

Greek politicians also chimed in with harsh words. Dimitris Natsios, leader of the conservative Niki party, claimed the government uses tax money “to support every ‘woke’ expression and to silence every initiative that highlights our national identity.”

Greek officials remain sharply divided on the issue. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni defended artistic freedom, asking, “Can we seriously be having a conversation about whether the state should censor Christopher Nolan?”

Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis expressed frustration over the creative choices. “Nolan has gone too far; I don’t know if he’s doing it to win an Oscar,” Georgiadis told local ANT1 TV.

Missing local faces

Beyond the casting of Helen, local commentators feel frustrated that the production completely ignored native talent. Not a single Greek actor appears in the main cast.

Speaking on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, Hellenic American Leadership Council director Endy Zemenides called the omission a “missed opportunity” driven by awards strategy. “It is disappointing to hear that maybe some casting decisions were made to base on identity features, so they can qualify for an Oscar,” Zemenides said.

Still, the controversy has not slowed down ticket sales. Audiences are rushing to cinemas and bookstores alike, turning Homer’s ancient words into a modern bestseller once again.

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

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